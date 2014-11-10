United Way of Horry County seeks donations

HORRY COUNTY, SC (NEWS RELEASE) - United Way of Horry County is about halfway to its $1.275 million goal, with about one month left in the Campaign Blitz.

The three-month Campaign Blitz, with a goal to bring in 80 percent of the total through a concentrated effort, ends December 12.

Donations help feed more than 3,000 Horry County school kids every weekend. These are children who many times have to go without food when they're not getting school meals.

Donations help fathers receive job and parent training so they can regain positive, responsible relationships with their children.

Donations provide counseling for children who have suffered the unspeakable, physical and/or sexual abuse.

Those are just a few examples of the work being accomplished through United Way partners. Our agencies get to the root causes of problems. Your money goes towards change, not charity.

You can donate anytime online at unitedwayhcsc.org.

You can also participate in #GivingTuesday, a global movement to give back during the holidays. It's always the day after Cyber Monday. This year, it falls on December 2. In order to take part, all you have to do is make a pledge or donation that day.

We appreciate your help. A little goes a long way. And, its tax deductible.

Please help us reach our goal to help your neighbors and fellow citizens in Horry County.