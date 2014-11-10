NMB Chamber of Commerce earns 5-star accreditation from US Chamber of Commerce

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce received a 5-Star accreditation from the United States Chamber of Commerce for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community, according to a release.

“We are extremely proud of our 5-Star Accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Marc Jordan, CCE, IOM, CCEC, president and CEO of the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, CVB. “Having received the 4-Star ranking in our first application five years ago, this was our goal and represents the vision and hard work by our volunteer leadership and professional staff to be the very best at serving our members and our community.”

Local chambers are rated accredited, 3-Stars, 4-Stars, or 5-Stars. Accreditation is the only national program that recognizes chambers for their effective procedures and community involvement and can take six to nine months to complete.

The 5-Star Accreditation comes after Marc Jordan, President and CEO of the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, was named the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives 2014 South Carolina Chamber Executive of the Year.

“It is an honor to be recognized from all of my peers at CACCE,” Jordan SAID. “This award would have never happened if it were not for my tremendous leadership team, staff and volunteers at the North Myrtle Beach Chamber and I accept it on their behalf. It is truly a team effort, of which I am privileged to be a part.”

