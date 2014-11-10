Chants football earns no. 1 ranking

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - For the first time in program history, Coastal Carolina is ranked number one in the country at the FCS level. The Chants, who improved to 10-0 on Saturday at Charlotte, earned the top ranking in the FCS coaches poll. The Chants are #2 in the FCS Sports Network Poll behind 8-1 New Hampshire.

It's the first time in program and Big South history that a team has started the season 10-0. Coastal is also the only program in all levels of college football with ten thus far.

CCU's 10-game win streak is the second longest winning streak in the FCS, behind Harvard which has won 12 straight. The Crimson are 8-0 this season.

Coastal Carolina closes out the season with two home games: this Saturday hosting Monmouth (5-4, 0-3 in the Big South) at 3:00 and November 28th against rival Liberty (7-3, 3-0) at 1:00.

