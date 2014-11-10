USC sponsors Santee Cooper consumer survey

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The Tourism Development Research team from the University of South Carolina invites residents and non-residents of the Santee Cooper region of South Carolina to complete a survey that will guide tourism in the area.

The 20 to 25 minute survey is designed to ensure enhanced quality of life through sustainable local development. It is sponsored by USC. Participation is completely voluntary and responses are anonymous.

If you are a resident of the Santee Cooper region of SC, click here to complete the survey

Non-residents or individuals who have visited the Santee Cooper region of SC in the last nine months should visit http://moore.az1.qualtrics.com/SE/?SID=SV_5jdQWKTSfGrO7LD to complete the survey. All participants can enter to win an iPad at the end of the survey.

