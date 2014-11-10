Deputies investigating attempted murder-suicide in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted murder-suicide that happened Friday on McMillian Road in the Pembroke community, according to Major Anthony Thompson with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Daphine Tanner, 41, was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend Leonard John Patten.

Patten went to Tanner's home, shot her and then shot himself in the head, according to Major Thompson.

Tanner died on the way to the hospital and Patten is currently on life support at an undisclosed hospital.

