Shots fired at Florence apartment complex Friday night

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Shots were fired at an apartment complex behind the Cook Out on South Irby Street in Florence Friday night, according to Major Carlos Raines with the Florence City Police Department.

Major Raines said about 150 young kids were outside the restaurant acting disorderly. While officers tried to gain crowd control, shots were fired. The suspects tried to leave the scene but the crowd held them up.

Tyrek Malachi, 19, of Florence was charged in connection with the incident. Police said he was found with a 40 caliber handgun.

Stay with WMBF News for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.