Intersection of Temperance Connector and Tabernacle Drive to be paved Monday night

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Contractors will pave the frontage road intersection at Temperance Connector and Tabernacle Drive Monday beginning at 8 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, November 11, according to the Horry County Government Public Information Office.

Motorists are advised to avoid the intersection and encouraged to use alternate routes.

