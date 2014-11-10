Myrtle Beach Mall introduces “Ice at the Beach”

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Progress is being made on the area's first indoor public ice skating rink at Myrtle Beach Mall.Its grand opening is scheduled for Friday, November 14 at 11 a.m.

The 1,600 square foot ice rink will be located in the Cinema Court area, directly in front of Carmike 12 theaters. Skating tickets will be $10 per person for two hours of skating time on the all-natural ice with skates included in the ticket price.

Professional skaters Tricia Klocke and Carla Ericson will attend the grand opening as well as an ice hockey exhibition by current and former Coastal Carolina University ice hockey players, and a special appearance by an ice skating princess.

“This ice skating rink is the beginning of many exciting plans for Myrtle Beach Mall,” said Allan Davidov, Managing Member of Misuma Holdings, LLC. “We look forward to bringing a local flavor to the mall through new retail, dining and entertainment offerings.”

