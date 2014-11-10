Santee Cooper targeting invasive aquatic weeds

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's state-owned utility is fighting invasive aquatic weeds in Lake Marion.
Santee Cooper on Monday begins two weeks of spraying herbicides on the lake to target invasive plants including crested floating heart and water hyacinth.
The utility says the herbicides approved by the Environmental Protection Agency will be applied from a helicopter. The spraying is designed to improve lake access for people, improve wildlife habitat and prevent the spread of the weeds to other areas.
The spraying continues through Nov. 21.
