MBPD: Second Sunday night armed robbery near Carver Apartments

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another alleged armed robbery took place in Myrtle Beach Sunday night on North Oak Street.

At 8:40 p.m., Myrtle Beach Police Department spoke with the victim who said as he was walking through Futrell Park, two men approached him. He described suspect 1 as a black male wearing a black hoodie and suspect 2 as a black male wearing a white hoodie and about 5'11", medium built, according to the police report.

The victim stated that suspect 1 placed a black handgun to his stomach and told him to turn and face away from them. When the victim did so, the suspects took his wallet and phone, pushed him, threw his wallet, then ran towards a pathway behind Carver Apartments by the fire station, as stated in the report.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1300

To get information about the other armed robbery that took place Sunday night, click here.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.