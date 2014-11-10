MBPD: Man robbed at gunpoint Sunday night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to an alleged armed robbery at the Quail Marsh Apartments Sunday night.The police report says around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to the apartment where the victim told them he was robbed at gunpoint.The victim told police officers he was sitting on the bench outside of his apartments speaking with a female when he noticed 5 men in the hallway of the building. When the female left, he saw all of them standing behind him. The victim said all the suspects were pointing “9 millimeter” handguns at him, wearing bandannas over their face and black clothing. The victim described 3 of the men as 5'6” to 5'8”, one of them to be about five-feet-tall, and the other one to be 6'1” wearing a black and white bandanna.The victim said the suspect wearing the black and white bandanna told the victim to "give him all he got", which was $20 in cash and a white Mini Samsung Galaxy, according to the police report.When the victim handed the items to the suspect, the suspect racked the slide back on the gun. The victim then pushed the suspect backwards and ran for the Quail Marsh Apartments.The Myrtle Beach Police Department are still investigating this incident.If you have any information, please call 843-918-1300.