Two people displaced after fire in Conway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two people displaced after fire in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The American Red Cross is assisting two people in Conway after being displaced by an early Sunday morning house fire, according to Chief Justin Gibbins with the Horry County Fire Rescue. 

Crews responded to the home in the Linda Lakes community just after midnight.

Chief Gibbins said that the fire in still under investigation. 

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly