Two men in stable condition after shooting in Dillon

DILLON, SC (WMBF) - Two men are in stable condition after being shot near Dargan Street in Dillon Saturday night, according to Captain David Lane with the Dillon City Police Department.

The victims showed up at a hospital seeking treatment. When police responded, they discovered the victims were shot during the incident, according to Captain Lane.?

Police have persons of interest, but no arrests have been made.

If anyone has any information on the incident, please contact the Dillon City Police Department by calling (843) 774-0051.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.