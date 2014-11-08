Victim identified in Darlington County fatality

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person died in a fatal crash Saturday evening in Darlington County.

Chester McCullough Jr., 27, of Lamar, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a car, according Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

The accident occurred at the intersection of West Lynches River Road and Davis Street at 6:33 p.m.

McCullough was hit by a 2008 Isuzu pickup truck traveling south on US 401. McCullough was standing in the middle of the road and was wearing dark clothing, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

There are no charges in the collision.

