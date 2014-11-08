Victim identified in Galivants Ferry fatality

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC (WMBF) - One person died in a fatal collision early Saturday morning in Galivants Ferry.

Garland Rose, 21, of Aynor, died Saturday from trauma due to the accident, according to Horry County Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Bud Graham Road and Winburn Road around 6:55 a.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Rose was traveling west on Bud Graham Road before he entered the left side of the roadway, struck a culvert, hit a pole and was then ejected from the vehicle.

Rose was not wearing a seat belt, account to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

