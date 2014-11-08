Fatal collision in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - A fatal collision took place early Saturday morning.According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, there was an accident on South Frasier Street on US 17 Southbound near Parson's Nursery at 4:31 a.m.

The driver was traveling south on US 17, 7 miles south of Georgetown when the Acura ran off the right side of the road, striking several trees, overturning, and eventually catching on fire. The coroner was on scene, but has not released a name.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.