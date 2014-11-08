Florence-Darlington Technical College celebrates its birthday today

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A local technical college is celebrating its birthday today.

Florence-Darlington Technical College is celebrates 2014 as its 50th birthday. FDTC opened its doors in January 1964 with only two buildings and 200 students. Now the college has seven campuses spread throughout its 3 county service area of Darlington, Florence, and Marion racking in over 6,000 students.

FDTC's Educational Foundation hold this celebration Saturday night, November 8th at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology beginning at 6:30.

The Foundation and College President, Dr. Ben Dillard, will be present to pay special tribute to FDTC's first three Presidents at tonight's event.

The celebration is opened to the public and free.

For more information about Florence-Darlington Technical College, click here or contact our Office of Enrollment Management at (843) 661-8289.