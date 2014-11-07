Man dies after deer crashes into motorcycle in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - A man is dead after a crash that took place in Marlboro county Friday evening.Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown confirmed that 36-year-old Chevis Williams was pronounced dead after a deer jumped in front of his 2011 Suzuki motorcycle, which previously reported as a moped.

The accident happened at 6:45 p.m. on Bounty Acres Road. Emergency responders transported Williams to a hospital following the crash.



