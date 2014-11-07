SLED to investigate alleged voter fraud in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Dillon County Sheriff's Office has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate alleged voter fraud following the 2014 General Election, according to Captain Cliff Arnette.

According to Sheila Coates-Kellahan, candidate for Dillon County Council District 6, voter fraud was committed in 2011, 2012 and most recently, in November.



The race between Robbie Coward and Sheila Coates-Kellahan will be investigated, said Melissa Thompson, Chair of the Dillon County Board of Registration and Election.



Kellahan brought the issue to Thompson, who then invited the sheriff's office the vote certification meeting held Friday morning.



Kellahan alleges at least five people were involved in the scheme; some of them offering money in exchange for votes.



Click here to see the PDF memo issued by Kellahan, alleging the crime.



