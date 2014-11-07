'Unofficial' locked door policy keeps attempted bank robber out

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An armed robbery suspect attempted to rob a bank on North Kings Highway, according to police.



The suspect tried to break into First Palmetto Bank, located at 10207 North Kings Highway, according to an Horry County police report.



The suspect is described as a male wearing a “‘zippered' hoodie sweatshirt pulled tight around the head” and mask, according to the report.

At around 1 p.m. Thursday, two witnesses told police the suspect tried to open a second set of locked doors to enter the bank.



Witnesses said when the suspect pulled and shook the doors, a handgun dropped.

The suspect “again pulled on the inner doors and was denied access, resulting with him to turn and exit bank,” according to the report.



The witnesses told police the second set of locked doors is an “unofficial” policy the bank has adopted, due to “the large number of robberies committed at this branch.”

If you have any information, call 915-TIPS.



