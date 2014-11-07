Improvements take flight at MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With the expansion of a terminal, airlines, and more flights, the Myrtle Beach International Airport is now setting its sight on expanding in other ways: the parking lot.In fact, this is the first time in years that every lot is open. At this time last year, there were 1,138 spaces to park and the airport hit capacity. A contingency parking plan was put into place with more than two hundred passengers parking in a back lot.Now, there are 1,787 spots to fill and passengers notice the difference.“I did find a spot each time I've come here. Parking was much easier,” agreed Loraine Cipriani, a local resident.It isn't the only upgrade the airport has seen.On Friday morning, an agreement was reached between Horry County, the airport, and a contractor to work on the old concourse.Work will first be done inside of the building. It will include demolishing the interior building spaces, adding floor space, and upgrading electrical, plumbing, and fire protection.The overall construction will transform Concourse B to serve as a fully functional airline and passenger handling area. It will be complete with amenities and circulation space. The outside facade will be improved to blend with the look of the new terminal.By December 23, the airport hopes to have a design plan and guaranteed maximum price proposal from the contractor. The target date for project substantial completion is December 31, 2015.Adding to those improvements is the runway construction. Crews recently finished putting down the first layer of asphalt on the entire runway. The airport plans to stop construction from November 25 – 30, so it will not interfere with holiday flight plans.

