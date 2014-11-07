Extra Point Postseason Scoreboard - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Extra Point Postseason Scoreboard

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
EXTRA POINT POSTSEASON SCOREBOARD
SCHSL

Class 4A, Region VI (regular season)
West Florence - 21
South Florence -31
Bruins won region title last week
Knights eliminated from playoff contention

Socastee - 15
Sumter - 31
Braves qualify for postseason

Conway - 28
Carolina Forest - 35

Class 3A Lower State Playoffs
Orangeburg-Wilkinson - 21
Hartsville - 33

Gilbert - 28
Myrtle Beach - 69

Midland Valley - 35
North Myrtle Beach -21 

Beaufort - 13
Marlboro County - 14

Georgetown - 44
Airport - 7

Wilson - 21
Swansea - 45

Class 2A, Division I Lower State Playoffs
Aynor - 6
Dillon -  41

Waccamaw - 21
Lake Marion -6 

Wade Hampton - 0
Loris - 42

Class 2A, Division II Lower State Playoffs
Johnsonville - 14
Woodland - 42

Class 1A, Division I Lower State Playoffs
Latta - 7
St. John's - 8

Hannah-Pamplico - 14
Bamberg-Ehrhardt - 48

Calhoun County - 0
Hemingway -20 

Class 1A, Division II Playoffs
Upper State Bracket
North - 0
Lamar - 62

Lower State Bracket
C.E. Murray - 6
Lake View - 47

Timmonsville - 67
Military Magnet - 12

SCISA Playoff Scores
Class 2A
St. Andrews - 14
Florence Christian - 41

Class 1A 
Colleton Prep - 19
Dillon Christian - 47

Trinity-Byrnes - 8
Curtis Baptist - 19

