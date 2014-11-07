Fire evacuates residents at Myrtle Beach apartment building

Residents were displaced after the fire blazed at the apartment.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach apartment building has been evacuated after catching fire.



Five to six crews responded to the apartment fire located at 200 South Myrtle Street, Chief Bruce Arnel confirmed. Firefighters arrived at around 3 p.m. Friday.



One resident was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation, Arnel said.

The Red Cross has responded to the residents unable to return to the fourplex for the night, Arnel confirmed.



Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

