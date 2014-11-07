Myrtle Beach man indicted for attempted murder, arson

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 37-year-old Myrtle Beach man was indicted Thursday, February 26 on charges of attempted murder and arson after allegedly trying to set fire to the home of his ex-girlfriend and her fiance on.

Horry County Police responded to a home on Grape Vine Drive on October 18, 2014 to investigate an arson incident, according to a police report.

The victim told police that he was awoken by some noise outside, and saw flames outside his window. He grabbed a firearm and ran out of the house to see a man running to a parked pickup. As the pickup was leaving, the victim said it swerved toward him, and he fired a round at the truck. The victim went back to his house, put the fire out, and called 911.

During the investigation, police discovered that there was an incident between Randy Martinelli, the suspect, and the victim's fiance, who is also Martinelli's ex-girlfriend of two years, according to the report.

Police responded to Martinelli's residence and found a pickup matching the description of the one that drove away from the victim's house. There was a faint odor of gasoline from the pickup, the report notes.

Police searched around the victim's residence and found a two-liter bottle with an odor of gasoline. They were unable to find any traces of the bullet fired.

On Wednesday, November 5, 2014, Martinelli was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of third-degree arson.

