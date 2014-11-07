Mold and flies caught in Myrtle Beach bar, Grilled Cheese spot gets hot rating

Zenzi Beach Bar and Grill was the last stop on our restaurant rounds. The beachfront bar, had the lowest score of an 83.

Osaka was cited for about a dozen issues - several, corrected during inspection.

DHEC also stopped by two Asian restaurants, in the same shopping strip. Both Osaka Sushi Buffet and Mulan, in Myrtle Beach scored an 88.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you're hungry, listen up, this one might make your stomach growl.

Of the four restaurants WMBF News stopped by for this week's Restaurant Scorecard, one scored a “B” and three scored an “A” from the Department of Health. A restaurant regular told me the food at the Grilled Cheese and Crab Cake Company in Garden city is just as good as it's “A” score.

"What's nice about his restaurant is the quality and consistency is always there and you get a fair shake for your buck,” said owner of SC Coastal Spirits, LLC, John Bahadurian.

John owns the liquor store next to the Grilled Cheese and Crab Cake Company, so he's had a chance to try out a variety of food. He recommends the crab melt sandwich, the onion rings and the french fries.

With a nearly perfect score of a 99 from the Department of Health and Environmental Conrol, customers say, this restaurant owner stays on his "A" game.

"You could almost eat breakfast off the floor, he just keeps it clean,” said Bahadurian.

One violation, was storing raw meats on top of ready to eat foods, which can be harmful to your health.

Two doors down - Mulan was also cited for the same issue. Both, are asked to clean-up a bit, as well.

Zenzi Beach Bar and Grill was the last stop on our restaurant rounds. The beachfront bar, had the lowest score of an 83.

On the report DHEC noted a "rancid and molded" refrigerator, the macaroni salad in the walk in cooler was covered in "white frothy mold," and "excessive flies in the kitchen."

When WMBF News stopped by, it was told the restaurant closed down for the season.

View the complete DHEC reports for this week's inspected restaurants in PDF format below:

Zenzi Beach Bar and Grill: http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/Zenzi%20Routine%201114.pdf

Yo Cool: http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/Yo%20Cool%20Routine%201114.pdf

Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse: http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/Rioz%20Routine%201114.pdf

Osaka: http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/Osaka%20Routine%201114.pdf

Mulan Japanese: http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/Mulan%20Routine%201114.pdf

Grilled Chese and Crab Cake Co.: http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/Grilled%20Cheese%20and%20Crab%20Cake%20Routine%201114.pdf

