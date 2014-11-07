Weekend golf tournament to benefit those with disabilities, special needs

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Though the number of people served by Horry County Disability and Special Needs hasn't decreased in the last seven years, their budget has dropped by almost $2 million. A golf tournament Saturday will help HCDSN fund services and supplies for the individuals they serve.Due to a lack of funding, staff and patrons have found it difficult to make improvements. The Glow Vibe Charity Golf Tournament at the Indian Wells Golf Club in Garden City begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, and will raise funds for HCDSN to help people like Johnny.Johnny, a resident in a community living home in Loris, was born with cerebral palsy. Through his hard work and the staff at HCDSN he has grown to be independent. He is wheelchair-bound, and even showering is quite an ordeal. Corrosion that is rotting the floor and drainage issues are causing serious damage to the foundation of his home.

“They came to live with us for a variety of different reasons, some family members may not have been able to provide the care that they could provide any longer," says Susan John, the Executive Director HCDSN. "Sometimes an elderly parent passed away and they needed placement, sometimes it may have been a behavioral issue.”

John, another resident served by the HCDSN, is eager to move into a new place with his roommates, who have grown to be family. This weekend's golf tournament is a step closer to making these men's dreams a reality.





“The Horry County Disability and Special Needs has really helped him so much,” says his sister, Clara Vereen. “Before he went there he used to really have a bad temper, and they've calmed him down. And he has learned to do so much for himself.”



For more information on this weekend's tournament, and how you can help, visit the HCDSN web page at: http://www.hcdsn.org/index.html or call: (843) 347-3010.





