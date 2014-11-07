Police respond to alleged armed robbery Thursday night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to an alleged armed robbery Thursday night around 8 p.m. According to the police report, officers responded to Donny's Dog House Saloon in reference to an armed robbery. The victim stated that he had been held up at gunpoint.The victim stated that he picked up the two suspects, a black male and a white male, in his cab from Broadway at the Beach and was directed to bring them to Pipers Pointe Apartments. After dropping the suspects off, the white male suspect pulled a black and silver handgun on the victim, as stated in the police report.Captain David Knipes with Myrtle Beach Police explained there was a struggle when the cab driver tried to protect himself."Instinctively, the cab driver reached for the gun to pull it away from him, and a struggle ensued. After that is where the cab driver was hit in the head with the butt of the gun," Knipes said.The white male suspect was seated behind the victim in the cab and pointed it at the side of his head and said, "Give me the money!" The victim then pushed the gun towards the ceiling in efforts to avoid getting shot. After the victim did that, the suspect then whipped him in the head and face several times with the butt of the pistol, according to the police report.The victim was unsure if the black male ever hit him because he stated it all happened so fast. The police noted in the report that the victim had lacerations to his face and a large bump on the side of his forehead where he was struck with the butt of the gun.EMS was called and arrived on scene to transport the victim to Grand Strand Regional.Suspect description was provided by the victim in the police report. The white male suspect was said to be in his late 20's to early 30's, skinny build, wearing khaki pants with black shoes and a black wind breaker sweatshirt. The black male suspect was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, gray and neon orange shoes, and carrying a neon yellow backpack.





Captain Knipes said cab drivers have one of the more dangerous jobs and although 99% of the people they pick up may just want a ride, that other 1% may be desperate enough to try something like this.





"It could be a dangerous situation at night time, when you're allowing people that you don't know, inside your cab, you don't know what they're intentions are," Knipes explained.





Local cab driver, Kim Watford with D & K Taxi, was saddened but not shocked to hear what happened.





She explained the cab driver community is small, and everyone has been talking about this.





She now works the day shift. After she said, she did not feel safe at night,





Watford explained, when it comes to places like Broadway at the Beach, cab drivers don't have much control.





"I feel like I should be able to.... turn someone down if I did not feel comfortable around them and when you're in that line system you can take whoever they put in the car," Watford said.





Police are still looking for the two men.



If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1300



Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.



