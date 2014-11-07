SCDOT: Accident blocks SC544 at Singleton Ridge Rd. - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SCDOT: Accident blocks SC544 at Singleton Ridge Rd.

Source: Lisa Gresci Source: Lisa Gresci

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A vehicle accident is blocking one lane of SC 544 westbound at Singleton Ridge Road Friday morning, according to an alert from SCDOT.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at about 7:54 a.m. Friday, and there were no injuries.

