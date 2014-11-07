1 CCU theft suspect in custody, 2 released

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University's Department of Public Safety identified all three suspects who were wanted in regards to a theft that took place on the campus. Two suspects were released, and one is in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to CCU's Department of Public Safety's Facebook page, three suspects were wanted for a theft that occurred in the Bryan Art Gallery located in the Edwards Building.



Doug Bell, in the Office of Communications at CCU, confirmed the three suspects turned themselves in for removing three small sculptures from an exhibit in the gallery. One suspect was charged with petty larceny and is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, and the other two were released.

