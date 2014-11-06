DCSO makes 2 drug-related arrests

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people were arrested after officials said drugs were found in Darlington County.

Curtis Joe, Jr., 26, has been charged with two counts of distribution of marijuana, two counts of MDMA (Molly), possession of marijuana, among many other crimes, according to officials.

Following the arrest, bond was denied for Joe, Jr. on Friday, according to Sheriff Wayne Byrd with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

Karen Joe, 56, has been charged with obstruction of justice and simple possession of marijuana.

A search warrant was conducted by DCSO officials following complaints of illegal drug and alcohol sales to underage people, officials said.

When officials attempted to serve the search warrant, officials said Joe, Jr. escaped in a vehicle. Officials said Joe, Jr. was later caught after a foot chase.

Officials said they seized a quantity of marijuana, other undetermined narcotics, cash and firearms.

Officials said this is an ongoing criminal investigation and other charges could be forthcoming.

