Progress coming for Lake City park

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - Within the next year, Lake City will finally be home to a lake and a brand new park costing more than $2.5 million.“It's going to be really exciting because for a community this size you really need an outdoor park where people can meet or if you just want to sit outside on a bench and read a book,” Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. said.The area where the park will be built on Church Street used to be the solid waste processing facility and public works site.“It's just an eyesore,” Mayor Anderson said.All of the services have been moved to a space that's out of the public eye off of Main Street. Delays in relocating them due to inclement weather last winter pushed the construction back for the park by a year.The soil also had to be tested for harmful bacteria and those tests have since shown up clear.The park will connect from Church Street to Lion's Park with walking trails. There will be a water feature with fishing and electric boating in addition to picnic and play areas.Right now, construction crews are working on a parking lot. They will have to wait until the spring to start logging and digging out wetlands to make way for the park. The projected opening is some time in 2015.Lake City residents are not only looking forward to using the park, but also sharing it as it attracts people who live around the city.“A lot of people live outside and this will bring them in,” said Spencer Player, who lives across the street from Lion's Park.The park will also be able to help accommodate the thousands of guests who travel into Lake City for Art Fields in April.