SC State Library offers language learning program

SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina State Library now offers the Mango Languages online language-learning system.

Patrons and public libraries across the Palmetto State can access this program anywhere with internet connection for free.



"We are so pleased to be able to offer Mango Languages as a statewide initiative," said Leesa Benggio, Acting Director of the South Carolina State Library.



Mango Languages focuses on key elements of language learning including, vocabulary, pronunciation, grammar and culture.

Mango offers 60 different foreign language courses and 17 English courses taught in the user's native language. Users can learn through film using Mango Premiere. The language also offers specialty mini courses like Pirate, Medical Spanish and romance courses. “We want to help South Carolinians be competitive in the market and increase their capacity for collaboration with diverse groups,” Benggio said. Mango makes learning a foreign language fun and easy through their interactive features."

Mango can be accessed through iPhone, Android, Kindle and Nook apps. Click here for more information or visit your local South Carolina public library and ask a librarian for an introduction.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.