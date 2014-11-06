Consider This: Grand Strand Development

Copyright 2014 WMBF News . All rights reserved.

Even though the shoulder season is ending and winter is approaching things are certainly not quiet or slow along the Grand Strand.Consider This:Developers broke ground on a $30 million dollar resort on South Ocean Boulevard. The first hotel built in the south end of Myrtle Beach in 6 years.And that's not the only major revitalization along Ocean Boulevard…construction is well underway for a new hotel at 22nd Avenue North and a new restaurant just opened along the Boardwalk. A major retail development is planned for 82nd Avenue North, a new amusement park along Restaurant Row and in just a few days Publix will open in Coastal North Town Center in North Myrtle Beach…where several other business have recently opened. We can't ignore that Hollywood came to town this week as well…bringing big stars and lots of buzz.The peak of summer is critical to the success of the region, but for locals this type of activity is equally exciting. It's great to see the progress and transformation happening throughout the community.



