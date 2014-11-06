Conway Elementary school class become finalists in video contest

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway Elementary School has been named a finalist in the first annual Compass Learning® Classroom Refresh Contest™ .

The Compass Learning contest challenges students and teachers to make music videos demonstrating how technology benefits classroom instruction. Jennifer Dragotta, a 4th grade teacher at Conway Elementary School, entered her class into the contest and was selected as finalists. “My principal encouraged my students and I to enter because we both love how technology can truly change the way students learn in the classroom,” Dragotta said.

More than 120 videos were submitted and four other schools in the K-5 grade level category were chosen as finalists. Guest judges and votes through the contest site, will determine a grand prize winner from each grade level category.



“With the help from our community, we would be thrilled to win this for our school,” Dragotta said.



Videos will be judged based on creativity, effectiveness and production quality. Conway Elementary School's submission entitled, “Learn It All,” is available for public vote until 11:59 a.m., on December 1. Winners will be announced around December 10.

Each finalist will receive a one year annual site license for all students in the finalist school for Renzulli Learning Project-Based Learning and Enrichment Solution from Compass Learning and virtual professional development opportunities. The prize has a value of $5,800.



The grand prize consists of cutting-edge personalized learning software, hardware, professional development, and support packages from Compass Learning, Education Elements, SMART® Technologies, and NWEA™.

For more information, visit www.compasslearning.com.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.