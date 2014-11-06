Report: Man wanted for shoplifting from Walmart tried to steal from another

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are looking for a 29-year-old man who allegedly stole appliances and electronics from one Walmart, after attempting to steal from another Walmart and a Home Depot, all in the same day.

Richard Charles Kiser, of Myrtle Beach, is wanted for shoplifting from the Seaboard Street Walmart on October 27. According to the police report, Kiser was seen removing anti-theft devices from a mixer and blender from the housewares section, and a computer from electronics. He put the items in a cart and pushed them out of the store without paying for them. The total value placed on the stolen items was $996.

The MBPD officer followed up on the matter, and learned that the same offender had been into the Home Depot store earlier in the day. Kiser allegedly loaded up over $1,000 worth of power tools, and left the store without paying for them, but was stopped by a cashier outside the store.

According to the police report, Kiser had also tried to take a mixer and a blender earlier in the morning of the same day, this time from the Surfside Beach Walmart. He was stopped by employees and left the area.

The loss prevention employees told the officer that Kiser was charged with shoplifting earlier in the year, and the officer was able to pull his information from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. The officer requested a warrant on Kiser for shoplifting, and he was entered into the National Criminal Information Center as a wanted person.

Kiser is described as a 29-year-old white male, 5-feet-11-inches in height, 250 pounds in weight, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address is 2300 Curley St. N in Myrtle Beach. The police report indicates he drives a late 1990's model tan or gold Jeep Cherokee.

