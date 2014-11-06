Annual barbeque cook-off comes to Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The Annual Speed and Feed BBQ Cook-Off Car Show will be held on Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8 at Darlington Raceway.

This event is presented by Sam Carbis Solutions Group and Piggly Wiggly. There will be Pace car laps for $10 per person or a donation of five non-perishable food items with proceeds benefiting The Lord Cares both days.

Painted Man will perform a free concert from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be activities for kids, a car show cruise-in under the lights, and a chicken wing and BBQ cook-off with $5 tasting wristbands.

