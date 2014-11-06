2 men wanted for breaking into car in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two men are wanted in connection with breaking into a vehicle in Myrtle Beach.

According to Myrtle Beach police, the two males pictured above are wanted in connection with the breaking and entering of a vehicle at the Holiday Sands North, 308 N. Ocean Blvd., on Monday, October 27.

The victim told police several items were missing from his vehicle, including: cash, an iPad Mini, a GPS and several hats.The car was parked in the parking lot of the hotel during the alleged break-in.

Surveillance video shows the suspects opening the victim's car door before the camera view is blocked, according to the police report.

Anyone with information as to the identity and location of these two individuals is asked to contact Detective Sutton of the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1903.

