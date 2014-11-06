VIDEO: Several sharks caught on camera in Surfside Beach

The viewer says a fisherman caught a 6-foot shark and pulled it back out to sea Wednesday

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man caught a 6-foot shark while fishing in Surfside Beach Wednesday, and was able to drag it back into the ocean, and another video showing several sharks around a Surfside Beach pier is going viral on Facebook.

Videos and photos sent to WMBF News by viewer Carol DeCilla on Wednesday show the man holding the shark, then dragging it by its tail back into the ocean. A final photo shows the shark swimming out to sea.

Another video that has gone viral on Facebook shows several sharks swarming around a Surfside Beach pier. The video was posted on October 26 by Matt and Dana Rice, and has received over 428,000 views and 8,789 shares.

View the original post here: https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=10204643507794873&set=vb.1450643580&type=2&theater

