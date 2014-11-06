Horry County deputies need help locating three alleged criminals

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - In this week's installment of Horry County's Most Wanted, sheriff's deputies are looking for 36-year-old John Thurman Trapp Jr., 23-year-old Medrado Cortes-Carbajal and 28-year-old Logan Garrett Aube.

Trapp Jr. is wanted for second-degree burglary after police say he entered his neighbor's home in Conway and stole a digital camera, a weed eater, Beats headphones, and a 14-inch gold necklace back on October 16, 2014. According to the Horry County Police report, Trapp denied stealing anything, stating he was trying to help wrangle the victim's pet dogs. Trapp Jr.'s last known address is on Pinehaven Lane in Conway.

Meanwhile, Medrado Cortes-Carbajal is wanted for criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. The Horry County Police report states that on November 1, 2014, two women were sitting in their car in in the 5000 block of Magic Circle in Myrtle Beach. The report says the suspect grabbed one woman and began to punch and push her face into the ground before dragging her into his home. Carbajal last lived on Magic Circle in Myrtle Beach.

Logan Garrett Aube, 28, is wanted for two counts of grand larceny and receiving stolen goods. Three different Horry County Police reports detail how lawn mowing equipment was taken right off of property on Riverside Drive, Blue Heron Court and Walden Court in the Myrtle Beach sections of the county. The incidents took place between September and October of this year. Aube's last known address is on Amberwood Court in Myrtle Beach.

If you have any idea where the suspects may be or if you've seen them around call police.