Little River man arrested for threatening to bomb North Myrtle Beach Walmart

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 23-year-old Little River man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly called 911 and said there was a bomb at the Walmart at 550 Highway 17 North on Monday, causing an evacuation.

Justin Matthew McCoy was arrested and charged with making a bomb threat, according to booking information from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

A police officer received a call Monday afternoon from the 911 dispatch center, stating that a suspect called them saying he either had a bomb and was going to Walmart, or there was already a bomb in the store, according to a police report from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

One officer went to the general area where the phone call was made from, based on GPS information from the cell tower, and another officer responded to the Walmart and spoke with management, the report states. The store was evacuated, and several officers searched the store with the management team. Nothing was found.

According to the report, McCoy later called the police department to state that he called in the bomb threat. He was interviewed by a detective and arrested.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.