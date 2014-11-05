Victim in fatal Highway 9 crash identified

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - A 59-year-old woman died after an accident that took place on Wednesday, November 5th.

The accident happened on Highway 9 at around 7:30 p.m., according to Highway Patrol.

The victim was identified was identified as Aynor resident Rita Slone, according to Tamara Willard with the Horry County Coroner's Office.



A moped and a pickup truck were traveling north on Highway 9 when the accident occurred, according to Trooper Jones with SCHP.

The driver of the 2007 Toyota truck ran into the back of the 2014 VIP Moped, injuring one of the passengers and killing the other. The driver and passenger of the moped were transported to Grand Strand Regional.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.