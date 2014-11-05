Florence development adding jobs

, Sweet-A Cupcake Company, Salsarita's, Spring Leaf Financial, the Bedroom Store and Party City.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Seasonal jobs are starting to open up in Florence, but more long-term career opportunities are also on their way in the next year.The Florence Crossings, off David Clod Blvd, is a newly-built shopping complex that will house Panera Bread, Which Wich

“Florence itself has seen some major growth in the last 10 years and of course retailing has to follow along and keep up with that," said Mike Miller, president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.



The unemployment rate in Florence County is 7.6 percent as of September, but Miller said the development will help that by adding more than 1,000 jobs in the next few years.

A new Wal-Mart in Florence is also hiring 95 people for its store.

"We're going to see that improve even greater than maybe what we've seen in the last ten years in the Pee Dee," Miller said in reference to the unemployment rate.

Job seeker Johnny Richardson said he's been having a difficult time finding a job over the past month and he's looking forward to seeing more opportunities open up for himself and other unemployed people.

"I have many friends who we're out there looking for jobs together and a couple of them actually came across some of those positions and I'm happy for them for that," Richardson said.

The Florence Crossings is expected to open mid-2015.

