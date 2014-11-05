Work hastily continues on Highway 378

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A major road widening project continues to pick up speed on Highway 378.David Floyd has been repairing wrecked cars at Randy's Used Cars along Highway 378 for more than four years.

Due to the road widening project, the shop had to be rebuilt.



“It was in the way of the road, so they had to tear it down,” Floyd said.



The shop now sits in a new location on the highway.



“It's been a long time coming because traffic is murder,” Floyd said



The widening project was created for safety and congestion.



Crews are widening more than 20 miles of road.



Right now, the work is being done on the first phase which begins at the Lake City Bypass.

“We're actually filling in and shifting traffic to the south - Building a half stage which is one stage of the bridge,” crews told WMBF News.



This winter, crews will expanding a two-lane bridge onto the highway.



“We will have lane closures. We have lane closure restrictions. We will be closing lane simultaneously through the whole summer,” said James Poston Engineer with the South Carolina Department Transportation.



The closures will cause a slight delay for the thousands of people who use Highway 378 to get to Myrtle Beach.



“We have got a pre-construction conference set up for the next phase which starts at Woods road and goes to Salem,” said Poston.



In total, widening Highway 378 in Florence County is expected to take two years which puts the completion date in late 2016.



