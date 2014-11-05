Troopers clear accident on Highway 378 in Conway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Troopers clear accident on Highway 378 in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - First responders responded to an accident near Conway on Wednesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 378 and Juniper Bay Road at 6:12 p.m., according to Highway Patrol.

Injuries were reported.

