Police identify 2 suspects in deadly Loris shooting

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - Police and investigators found the body of a 21-year-old man in Loris at an abandoned property Wednesday evening, and have identified two homicide suspects in his shooting death.

On Thursday, the man was identified as Dashadre Jacorey Sampson by Tony Hendrick with the Horry County Coroner's Office. Sampson died as the result of a gunshot wound to the head, Hendrick confirmed.

A death investigation has been opened, and it is being treated as a homicide, confirmed Lt. Kegler with Horry County Police Department.

On Monday, Horry County Police identified two suspects wanted in connection with the deadly shooting. Emericka Jackson, also known as “Emeey,” is a 16-year-old black female who lives in the Loris section of Horry County. She is described in an HCPD news release as about 5-foot-4-inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is wanted for murder, and is being charged as an adult.

Deterris Marquiz Nequa Bellamy, also known as “D,” also resides in Loris, and is described by police as a 19-year-old, 6-foot-1-inch tall black male, weighing about 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for accessory after the fact of murder.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

On Wednesday, November 5, police were called to the 1000 block of Bennett Loop, where the body was found, shortly after 5 p.m. Bennett Loop is off Airport Road in Loris.

Investigators said they believe the body might have been dumped near the abandoned property.

Sampson was a registered sex offender in Horry County, according to the Horry County sex offender database. He pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor in August 2014, according to Horry County court records. The victims listed in the sex offender database are a 13-year-old female and a 15-year-old female.

Neighbors who live off Bennett Loop said they are having a hard time trying to grasp the fact that someone may have driven down their road, dumped a body, then took off.

"Well ever since this happened everybody is like freaked out and wondering their own self what happened," said Sophia Davenport.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 915-TIPS or 911.