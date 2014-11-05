Design-a-bag contest open to kids

SALISBURY, NC (WMBF) - Kids are encouraged to participate in a Food Lion design-a-bag contest to “Roar Against Hunger.” The contest is open to kids, ages 5-14, according to the news release issued by the grocer.

The following information was released by Food Lion in a news release:



The winning design will be featured on next year's Food Lion Feeds reusable bag, which will be sold in more than 1,100 stores in June 2015. The campaign is anticipated to help provide another 1 million meals to families in need.

To participate in the contest, kids are asked to draw how they would help feed someone who is hungry.



In their drawings, kids can show how everyone in the community can help - from family members, friends, their heroes, their school or other organization – or even the Food Lion lion!



In addition to having his or her drawing featured on the 2015 reusable bag, the grand prize winner will also receive an iPad Mini2 and a $1,000 donation to a food bank in his or her name. Three runners-up will also receive an iPad Mini and a $1,000 donation to a food bank in their names.

There is no purchase necessary to enter or win. Entry forms, specific instructions and the official rules are available at www.foodlion.com/feeds. All entries must be received by Food Lion by Nov. 21, 2014. Open to legal residents of Del., Ga., Ky., Md., N.C., Pa., S.C., Tenn., Va., or W. Va, and the District of Columbia (D.C.), ages 5 to 14, with permission of their parent or legal guardian.