Crash slows traffic on southbound Highway 501 in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Traffic has been stopped due to an accident on Highway 501 in Conway.



The accident happened near Singleton Ridge Road at 5:50 p.m., according to Highway Patrol.

Southbound lanes are blocked.



Emergency crews have responded to the accident.



Injuries have been reported.



