Lake City woman indicted by Grand Jury

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Lake City woman has been indicted for interstate transportation of stolen merchandise.

Sharon Fenell, 46, was charged with transporting stolen merchandise in interstate commerce through the U.S. Postal Service. Fennel could be facing 10 years of imprisonment and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Agents of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Florence County Sheriff's Office investigated the case. The case is assigned to Assistant United States Attorney A. Bradley Parham of the Florence office for prosecution.

All charges in the indictments are accusations. The defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.