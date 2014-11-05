$30M resort kickstarts revitalization efforts in Myrtle Beach

Joining the Hampton Inn, the hotel will be the one and only dually-branded oceanfront resort for the Hilton Company, in the world.

Plans for a $30M hotel will be the first hotel built on the south end since the Hampton Inn, in 2009.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Revitalization efforts are being made on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, starting with the construction of a $30 million resort.

The groundbreaking for the Homewood Suites Oceanfront Resort and Conference Center, is Thursday. The new hotel, will join the Hampton Inn, on South Ocean Boulevard.

This location will be the one and only, dually branded oceanfront resort hotel, for the Hilton, in the world.

Homewood will add 100 suites, equipped with kitchens, to the south end of the beach. The hotel will share amenities with the Hampton Inn which includes several pools and two lazy rivers. In addition it will also have another pool, a water slide, sports court, outdoor kitchen and firepit.

To accommodate groups, it will have a 300 seat conference center.

This hotel will be the first hotel built on the south end of Myrtle Beach, since it's counterpart, the Hampton Inn back in 2009. The hotel was planned to be built last year, but the funds were not available, so this is why the property manager says, this development, is huge.

"It's almost impossible to build a new hotel in Myrtle Beach because the land cost on the ocean is so great that the numbers just don't work,” said Buddy Lindsay, President of Sonship Hospitality, Inc.

You'll start to see crews slowly moving in, but the bulk of the work begins the first week of January.

The start of this new business venture isn't the only development we'll be seeing in the area.

Work is continuing on the Hilton Grand Vacation Club Tower at 22nd Avenue North. The hotel is already accepting reservations to open this August.

A few blocks down, another hotel, featuring an indoor water park, is moving through the approval process with the city.

New construction means more jobs, potential for more visitors and the revitalization of Ocean Boulevard, which has been the ultimate goal for everyone involved.

Take the new Homewood Resort for example, land owner Lillian Fowler spent years building businesses on ocean boulevard with her mom and pop motel in the 1950s. Around the time it closed, her late husband sold two cars for the land across the street, to be able to now develop a resort today, at this level.

Thursday is Lillian Fowler's 97th Birthday and the reason why the day is coined as the groundbreaking.

Lindsay, says this is only the beginning.

“Now that we've sort of done what we can do here in this area, there's no more land, were gonna move up to the boardwalk and do at least two more hotels on the boardwalk,” said Lindsay.

He says they are negotiating with property owners and lenders and have opened up the conversation with specific hotel chains, but for now, no plans have been submitted with the city.

In the meantime, the groundbreaking of a new hotel on the south end of Myrtle Beach has many buzzing about what else could be coming to our area.

Radical Ropes Adventure Park would go across from the new Hampton Oceanfront Resort.

The Radical Ropes project was approved a few years ago, by the city of Myrtle Beach. It features high ropes, extreme ziplines, rock climbing - all with an oceanfront view.

According to Lindsay, this project will come to life with the building of the new Homewood Suites hotel.

The goal is to make it a place groups can use as team building, and a place to go for fun.

While the new hotel won't be finished until Spring of 2016, Lindsay says the intention is to open the zipline adventure course by next Easter.

City Spokesperson Mark Kruea says in order to see Radical Ropes happen, the previously approved plan would have to be re-certified with the community appearance board, which he says is easy to do.

The city has not recently heard from the developer, on this plan.