Compare cable, satellite, digital streaming services

Services Cost What you get Time Warner Digital Cable TV Per month Preferred TV, whole house DVR $79.99 200+ channels whole-house DVR Preferred TV, 1 DVR $64.99 200+ channels, 1 DVR box Preferred TV $49.99 200+ channels Standard TV $49.99 Standard TV Starter TV with HBO $29.99 20+ channels + HBO Starter TV $19.99 20+ channels Info from: www.timewarnercable.com/Carolinas



HTC Digital Cable TV Per month Basic & Plus $55.94 50 channels Digital Passport +$10 50 more channels Passport Plus +$5 A growing list of sports & entertainment programming Premium - HBO +$16.99



10 channels of HBO, HBO Go/Video On Demand included Premium - Showtime +$13.99 8 channels of Showtime, VOD included Premium - Cinemax +$12.99 6 channels of Cinemax, VOD included Premium - Starz +$8.99 8 channels of Starz, VOD included Premium - Encore +$5.99 7 channels of Encore Preimum Package Discounts 2 Premiums: Save $2, 3: Save $4, 4: Save $6, 5: Save $8 HD Set-Top Cable Box +$10 Interactive guide, HD programming, VOD access DVR Service Fee +$5 Pause and rewind live TV Multi-Room DVR Service Fee +$5 Access DVR recordings from anywhere in the house. Info from: http://www.htcinc.net/digital-cable/packages-pricing/



DirecTV Satellite TV Per month Select $19.99*



130+ channels (*For 12 months with 2-year agreement. Reg. Price: 49.99/month) Entertainment $24.99*



140+ channels (*For 12 months with 2-year agreement. Reg. Price: 57.99/month) Choice $29.99*



150+ channels (*For 12 months with 2-year agreement. Reg. Price: 66.99/month) Xtra $34.99*



205+ channels (*For 12 months with 2-year agreement. Reg. Price: 73.99/month) Ultimate $39.99*



225+ channels (*For 12 months with 2-year agreement. Reg. Price: 81.99/month) Premier $87.99*



285+ channels (*For 12 months with 2-year agreement. Reg. Price: 129.99/month) Info from: http://bit.ly/1tGS72X



Digital services Per month Netflix $7.99 Thousands of movies and TV episodes, original programs - info: https://www.netflix.com/?locale=en-US Hulu Plus $7.99 Currently about 8,600 TV shows and movies - info: http://www.hulu.com/plus/ Amazon Prime Instant Video $99/year = $8.25/mo





Over 40,000 movies/TV shows, some a la carte, plus other Amazon perks, info from: http://www.tomsguide.com/us/netflix-amazon-face-off,news-17838.html Digital Products Total cost Roku $49.99 - $99.99

Streaming digital channels and services to your TV - info: https://www.roku.com/ Chromecast $35 Stream digital channels, some apps from an Android device - info: http://www.google.com/chrome/devices/chromecast/ AppleTV $99 Play content from your Apple device - info: https://www.apple.com/appletv/

Here you can compare the most popular cable, satellite and digital streaming services and products, their prices, and what they offer customers. Note that some prices may be specific to the Myrtle Beach area, may not include additional fees and taxes, and are subject to change. Follow the links provided for more information on each service and product.