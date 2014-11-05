Compare cable, satellite, digital streaming services - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Here you can compare the most popular cable, satellite and digital streaming services and products, their prices, and what they offer customers. Note that some prices may be specific to the Myrtle Beach area, may not include additional fees and taxes, and are subject to change. Follow the links provided for more information on each service and product.
Services Cost What you get
Time Warner Digital Cable TV Per month
Preferred TV, whole house DVR $79.99 200+ channels whole-house DVR
Preferred TV, 1 DVR $64.99 200+ channels, 1 DVR box
Preferred TV $49.99 200+ channels
Standard TV $49.99 Standard TV
Starter TV with HBO $29.99 20+ channels + HBO
Starter TV $19.99 20+ channels
Info from: www.timewarnercable.com/Carolinas
HTC Digital Cable TV Per month
Basic & Plus $55.94 50 channels
Digital Passport +$10 50 more channels
Passport Plus +$5 A growing list of sports & entertainment programming
Premium - HBO +$16.99

 10 channels of HBO, HBO Go/Video On Demand included
Premium - Showtime +$13.99 8 channels of Showtime, VOD included
Premium - Cinemax +$12.99 6 channels of Cinemax, VOD included
Premium - Starz +$8.99 8 channels of Starz, VOD included
Premium - Encore +$5.99 7 channels of Encore
Preimum Package Discounts 2 Premiums: Save $2, 3: Save $4, 4: Save $6, 5: Save $8
HD Set-Top Cable Box +$10 Interactive guide, HD programming, VOD access
DVR Service Fee +$5 Pause and rewind live TV
Multi-Room DVR Service Fee +$5 Access DVR recordings from anywhere in the house.
Info from: http://www.htcinc.net/digital-cable/packages-pricing/
DirecTV Satellite TV Per month
Select $19.99*

 130+ channels (*For 12 months with 2-year agreement. Reg. Price: 49.99/month)
Entertainment $24.99*

 140+ channels (*For 12 months with 2-year agreement. Reg. Price: 57.99/month)
Choice $29.99*

 150+ channels (*For 12 months with 2-year agreement. Reg. Price: 66.99/month)
Xtra $34.99*

 205+ channels (*For 12 months with 2-year agreement. Reg. Price: 73.99/month)
Ultimate $39.99*

 225+ channels (*For 12 months with 2-year agreement. Reg. Price: 81.99/month)
Premier $87.99*

 285+ channels (*For 12 months with 2-year agreement. Reg. Price: 129.99/month)
Info from: http://bit.ly/1tGS72X
Digital services Per month
Netflix $7.99 Thousands of movies and TV episodes, original programs - info: https://www.netflix.com/?locale=en-US
Hulu Plus $7.99 Currently about 8,600 TV shows and movies - info: http://www.hulu.com/plus/
Amazon Prime Instant Video $99/year = $8.25/mo


 Over 40,000 movies/TV shows, some a la carte, plus other Amazon perks, info from: http://www.tomsguide.com/us/netflix-amazon-face-off,news-17838.html
Digital Products Total cost
Roku $49.99 - $99.99
 Streaming digital channels and services to your TV - info: https://www.roku.com/
Chromecast $35 Stream digital channels, some apps from an Android device - info: http://www.google.com/chrome/devices/chromecast/
AppleTV $99 Play content from your Apple device - info: https://www.apple.com/appletv/

